WG, Westhill tennis places at sectionals

The West Genesee boys tennis team would accomplish plenty during last week’s Section III Class A team tournament, ultimately putting Matt Mannara and the doubles team of Stefan Atanasov and John Northrop into the championship rounds of their respective divisions.

In third singles, early-round victories by Mannara in third singles got him to a semifinal against Liverpool’s Caleb Munski, and Mannara won in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Chris Upwood reached the second singles semifinals, only to run into F-M’s Jeremy Zhang and take a 6-0, 6-3 defeat.

During the second doubles semifinals, Atanasov and Northrop used their talent and experience to turn back Baldwinsville’s David Rush and Anthony Pompo 6-1, 6-4. Now, against F-M’s Nolan Chiles and Joel Farella, the Wildcats’ pair could not pull it off as Chiles and Farella won 6-1, 6-0 and F-M eventually won all five divisions.

Westhill would, along with Marcellus, go to the sectional Class B tournament at SUNY-Cortland, where Conor Mahoney advanced to the third singles semifinals. Mahoney did so by beating Daniel Ko (Carthage) 6-0, 6-1 and topping Nate Brewer (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill) 7-5, 6-1 in the first two rounds.

Christian Brothers Academy’s Milan Gupta stopped him one round short of the finals in a 6-1, 6-1 decision, and in the consolation final Cazenovia’s Orson Sproule topped Mahoney 6-4, 6-0, so Mahoney finished fourth.

In second doubles, a pair of early wins put the Warriors’ Mike Ferrara and Ryan Rolince into the semifinals, but their run ended with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat to CBA’s David Hoag and Shivam Nanavati. Then, in the third-place match, Ferrara and Rolince could not hold on to an early lead in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 loss to Oneida’s Ajay Hicks and Devin Spooner.

Jackson Bradley, in second singles, rallied past Lelan O’Brien (Carthage) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, but lost in the next round to J-D’s Druv Nanavati 6-2, 6-0. Colin Catone and Tom Chaddock won in the first round of first doubles over East Syracuse Minoa’s Kelvin Cheng and Bryant Pham 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 before a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Oneida’s Aidan Hicks and Jordan O’Connell.

Marcellus had Andrew Kammer, in first singles, beat Andrew DiPasquale (Camden) 6-0, 6-1 before a 6-0, 6-2 defeat to Cazenovia’s Nate Romig. Shawn Manke and Noah LaFever lose, 6-0, 6-0, to Jamesville-DeWitt’s top-seeded duo of Robert Dotterer and Peter Hatton.

Right before going into the post-season, WG hosted Baldwinsville last Monday, and though it was Senior Day, the Bees spoiled the Wildcats’ festivities, prevailing by a 7-0 margin.

Noah Ruston played the closest of the singles matches, nearly getting the first set in a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Max Funicello. Alex Argiro fell to Antonio Marsallo 6-2, 6-3, while John Northrop fell to Alex Shaban 6-1, 6-0.

On the doubles side, David Neri and Ahmed Mahmoud paired up, but lost to Scott Ferrari and Sam Damato 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Joyce and Michael White had a bit more success in a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Anthony Pompon and David Rush, with DiLorenzo and Mitchell King losing to Kyle Robinson and Alex Taylor 6-1, 6-0.

Westhill had a big test in last Monday’s match against Cazenovia, where it won both doubles matches, but could not break through in singles and took a 3-2 defeat to the Lakers. Catone and Chaddock, won, 7-5, 6-0, over Teddy Coughlin and Dan Gavilondo, while Ferrara and Mahoney handled Griffin Mohanan and Jacob Walburger 6-4, 6-1.

Up in singles, Rolince had the early lead on Cazenovia’s Nick Barna, but could not hold on to it, taking a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 defeat. Bradley nearly extended his match to a third set, but fell to Orson Sproule 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) as Andrew Doner lost, 6-0, 6-0, to Nate Romig.

Before facing Cazenovia, Westhill swept LaFayette 7-0, with Bradley, Rolince and Mahoney dropping just two games in six sets of singles play as Rolince blanked Haenhyanohna Powless 6-0, 6-0, with Bradley stopping Noah Brothers 6-1, 6-0 and Mahoney getting Caleb Gretsky 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles play, Catone and Andrew Doner handled Wade Miller and Sophia Powless 6-0, 6-2, with Chaddock and Jaideep Dhamoon getting their own 6-0, 6-1 win over Zach Thrasher and LexiHarrington.

Ferrara paired with Jacob Fricano to beat Jack Grass and Mattie Caughey 6-2, 6-0 as Noah Dematties and Tim Cartner roared past Kayla Doupe and Taylor Tummino 6-0, 6-2.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story