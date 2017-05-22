West Genesee confirms case of mumps, shares tips

This letter is to inform you that the Onondaga County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of mumps at West Genesee High School on 5/17/2017. Please monitor your child for any signs or symptoms of mumps through 6/4/2017. If your child develops any symptoms you should immediately notify your health care provider, as well as the Onondaga County Health Department.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. After infection with the virus a person develops symptoms anywhere from 12 to 25 days later (average 16-18 days). Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks (swelling of the parotid gland) or swollen jaw that it causes. This is a result of swollen salivary glands. Other symptoms include low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Symptoms tend to decrease after one week and usually resolve after 10 days. Complications in males may include tender, swollen testicles. Females may develop inflamed ovaries and breast tissue. Other complications include deafness, meningitis, and encephalitis.

Mumps spreads through saliva or mucous from the mouth, nose, or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils with others, and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective and is the best protection against mumps. Two doses of MMR vaccine is 88 percent effective in preventing mumps. Fully vaccinated individuals can develop mumps. This has been seen when there is close, prolonged contact with a person with mumps.

If your child develops swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides:

They should not attend school, work or public activities and should be seen by a healthcare provider to determine if they have mumps. Inform your healthcare provider that your child may have been exposed to mumps.

If your child has been diagnosed with mumps by his or her doctor:

Inform the school and the Onondaga County Health Department that your child has been diagnosed with mumps.

Your child should be isolated and not attend school and any other activities through 5 days after developed swelling. Measures should be implemented in the home to ensure that items that are contaminated with saliva or respiratory secretions are not shared with close contacts to the case. Good hand washing is important as well.

The best way to prevent mumps is to be sure that your child has two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine on or after their first birthday and at least 28 days apart.

For more information about mumps, please visit http://www.heatlh.ny.gov/ publications/2440/ and http://www.cdc.gov/mumps/ index.html.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Onondaga County Health Department at (315) 435-3236 or your building’s School Nurse.

