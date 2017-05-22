Track girls second at OHSL championship

Molly Carges was one of six Cazenovia track girls to earn all-league honors at the OHSL Championship on May 17. She placed second in the discus with a personal best throw of 88-7 and also scored in the shot put for the Lakers. (submitted photo)

Six Lakers earn all-league honors

The Cazenovia girls track and field team finished second in the 13 team field at the OHSL Liberty League Championship Meet on May 17. The Lady Lakers scored 100 points, just 18 back from regular season champion Skaneateles and 34 points ahead of third place CBA. All three of the top teams were from the competitive OHSL Liberty Central Division.

Six girls from the Cazenovia squad earned all-league honors during the meet as they led the team to the strong finish. Meggie Hart earned double honors for the Lakers as she won the 2,000 meter steeplechase (8:04.73) and took second in the 1,500 meter run (season best of 5:05.81). She also had her fastest time of the spring in the 800 meter run (2:33.85). Molly Hart was the team’s other all-star on the track, earning second team all-league honors in the 3000 at 11:54.84.

Maddy Gavitt led an impressive set of field performances for the Lakers, winning the triple jump with a 34-11 effort, her second best distance of the spring. She also scored in the long jump (third place, 16-0) and high jump (fourth place, season best of 4-10). Molly Carges threw a personal best of 88-7 to earn second team all-league honors in the discus and also scored in the shot with a 28-7.25 effort. Katie Robbins earned second team honors in the pole vault with a 9-0 clearance and came very close to clearing the school-record height of 9-6. Chloe Smith rounded out the pack of honorees with a personal record long jump of 16-1.5 to place second. Smith also ran the 100 meter dash and anchored the Lakers’ fourth place 4×100 meter relay.

Numerous other girls contributed heavily to the Cazenovia performance, achieving a total of 20 season best performances along the way. Jamie Joseph continued her versatile role on the team, earning third in the shot with a 32-2.25 effort and also pacing fifth in the 400 with a season best time of 1:05.93. Teammate Peyton Basic was just .01 seconds behind her in the 400 to claim sixth and also ran a strong leg on the sixth place 4×800 relay along with Julia Barrett, Virginia Soler and Molly Hart.

Kirt Underwood also scored on the track for the Lakers, taking sixth in the 100 meter dash in a season-best of 13.40 seconds and running a leg of the 4×100 along with Smith, Brenna Hughes and Delaney Yates. Hughes also added a personal record leg in the 4×400 relay later in the meet.

Caitlin Clonan added valuable points in the steeplechase with her personal best, fourth place 8:45.28 performance. Claire Edwards achieved her best discus throw of the season to earn fourth place at 81-10 while Emily Mahoney picked up yet another fourth place finish for the team with a career best triple jump of 32-1.25. Jackie Gamlen rounded out the Lakers’ scoring with a sixth place finish in the five event pentathlon.

The Lady Lakers will now gear up for the Section 3, Class B Championship meet. The girls have been champions or runners-up for the sectional title six of the past eight years. They will strive to continue that pattern of excellence this Thursday, May 25, at Westhill.

