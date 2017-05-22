Skaneateles arrest

 

On May 20th Skaneateles Police arrested James Crossley age 59 of Skaneateles from an incident that occurred on May 18th at the Tops Market  located on Fennell St.   Crossley was arrested for petit larceny after he took an item from the shelf and then went to customer service stating that he wanted a refund for the item.  He received his refund and left the store.  It was later discovered that when he entered the store he did not have any merchandise on him, he had just taken the item off the shelf and asked for the refund.  Crossley was arrested for petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Skaneateles Town Court on June 14th at 7pm.

