Run for Fund$

May 22, 2017 News, News, Skaneateles Press

The 4th annual “Run for Funds” took place this morning on the high school track for the Elementary PTC. Runners, teachers, and volunteers were joined by the RFF Mascot – Miles!

Students have been helping to raise money the last several days with special prizes available to the top fundraisers per school/grade/class. There was also a raffle for students who raise over $75.

Money raised goes toward funding enrichment activities and educational support for all elementary grade levels. Students are asked to raise money from family and friends who sponsor them with a flat donation for their 20-minute walk/jog/run around the HS track. While raising money for our elementary schools’ enrichment is the goal, the added benefit is to encourage an active lifestyle and for all students to participate while having FUN!

