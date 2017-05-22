Marcellus golfers finish unbeaten regular season

Undefeated, and with a league title in tow, the Marcellus boys golf team would venture to Monday’s Section III spring tournament at the Pompey Club intent on maintaining the winning form it had showed all spring.

Back in last Tuesday’s match against Altmar-Parish-Wiliamstown, the Mustangs pummeled the Rebels 174-186, with Carter Austin shooting a 35 to break par for nine holes. David Bosak stepped up with a 36, while Jay Colella and Frank Szczech both shot 37. Tom Fiacchi contributed a 39.

A day later, the Mustangs

Solvay lost last Monday to Cazenovia 211-259. Jon Smolen shot a 41 at Cazenovia Country Club, just behind the Lakers’ Cody Thorp (39) and Alex Pezzi (40), but six different Cazenovia golfers shot 49 or lower.

Meanwhile, only Smolen and Drew Lamont, who had a 47, had similar success for Solvay. Joe Sardo shot a 52, with Joe King getting a 57. Brendan Smith had a 62 and Noah Capella managed a 64.

In Wednesday’s match against APW, Solvay edged the Rebels 254-258, with Smolen again on top of the individual standings, though his 40 only beat Sardo (41) by one shot. Lamont added a 55 as Kenny Bush’s 42 kept APW close.

Solvay then played two matches on Friday, shooting 242 to beat Jordan-Elbridge (275), but far behind Cazenovia’s winning total of 197 that included 34s from Thorp and Pezzi. Sardo shot a 38, with Smolen getting a 42 and Drew Lamont earning a 46 the same as the Eagles’ Nate Melfi as Ben Sullivan got a 50.

Bishop Ludden played last Monday against Pulaski and beat the Blue Devils 242-252, with five rounds of 53 or lower.

In girls golf, Marcellus would put together a second-place finish in last Wednesday’s OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest Golf Club, its team score of 429 trailing only Skaneateles, who prevailed with a 400 after an undefeated regular season.

Jill Colella also contended for the individual title, as her 18-hole score of 92 trailed only Christian Brothers Academy’s Meghan McKeen, who won with 89. Four Skaneateles golfers had top-10 finishes ahead of the Mustangs’ Ashalin Chunco, who was 11th with 109. Elise LaBombard had a 112, with Kendall Koloski shooting a 116 and Grace Alexander contributing a 117.

Westhill was led by seventh-grader Catherine Dadey, who shot a 111 to tie for 13th place, four shots ahead of Angela Vigliotti’s total of 115. Ellie Masterpole finished with 128 as Madeline Jones got a 138 and Alice Mahoney shot 145.

