Liverpool tennis beats Syracuse East

The Liverpool boys tennis team did close the regular season on a strong note last Monday afternoon, earning all three of the singles points during a 5-2 victory over Syracuse East.

Evan Maestri started that singles sweep, handling Eh Moo Se 6-3 6-0. Alex Alejo put together a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory over Hanh Doung, with Caleb Munski rolling to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Tang Lian.

Moving to the doubles side, Anthony Puma and Caleb Arnold needed three sets to get past Mike Lloyd and Mike O’Neil 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, while Ben White and Brandon Davis handled Nick Lozaponi and Kham Hpai in two sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Jeff Noll and Andrew Johnson lost, 6-3, 6-3, to John Hso and Samir Subba.

Then, in the Section III Class A tournament at SUNY-Cortland, Munski made it to the semifinals in the third singles division, only to take a 6-3, 6-1 loss to West Genesee’s Matt Mannara.

More success was found by the Cicero-North Syracuse first doubles teams of Justin Kegebein and Connor Millias. After so me strong early-round efforts, Kegebein and Millias made it to the semifinals, where in a third-set tie-breaker they outlasted Fulton’s Anthony and Robert Salerno 6-0, 4-6, 7-6.

The final pitted Kegebein and Millias against the Fayetteville-Manlius pair of Taran Judge and Chris Lansing, but it didn’t last too long. Judge and Lansing prevailed 6-0, 6-1, with F-M ultimately sweeping all five divisions on the way to yet another sectional team title.

