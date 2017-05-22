Grand marshal announced for Camillus parade

The Camillus Memorial Day Parade Committee is proud to announce Rocco C. Pirro as our 2017 Grand Marshall.

Born in Syracuse in June of 1929 Rocco moved to Camillus in November 1954. Mr. Pirro served in the Air Force’s138th Fighter Squadron in 1948, transferred to the Air Force Reserve and was honorably discharged in June of 1955.

Rocco has held numerous jobs throughout the Central New York area including stock and maintenance helper at Fleischman and Sons Furniture Store, maintenance at Allied Chemical and Dye in Solvay, and motor pool technician at Hancock Field. In 1954 he owned and operated a milk distribution business, and from 1957 to 1963 he was a Silver Brook Dairy route foreman and Dairy Store Manager.

He has continued to serve our community as a member of the Camillus and Lincoln Republican Club, and a charter member of the Camillus Elks. Rocco has also served as Town Parade Coordinator, Camillus Town Clerk from 1964 to 1974, and Camillus Town Supervisor from 1974 to 1990.

“With the theme of this year’s parade “”REMEMBER THOSE KILLED AND MISSING IN ACTION – VIETNAM WAR”” we are privileged to carry their legacy and memory forward. Our Vietnam Veterans who did return continue to enrich our community” says Parade Committee Chairman Robert Burns.

