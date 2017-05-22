Girls golf Warriors knock off F-M

Great as it had done so far, the Liverpool girls golf team knew that the only way to glory, either in the CNY Counties League or in Tuesday’s Section III tournament at Kanon Valley, went through Fayetteville-Manlius.

Somewhere, the Warriors had to catch up to the Hornets – and for one match, it did even more, prevailing 177-181 over F-M last Monday at Liverpool Country Club to move into a tie for first place in the league standings.

Two weeks earlier, at Green Lakes, Liverpool lost to the Hornets 185-207, but in the rematch the familiarity of a home course, plus windy conditions, gave the Warriors a better chance, which it seized.

Again, the key to the victory was the performance of sisters Mia and Natalya Avotins. Mia Avotins shot a 39, the lowest round by three strokes, as Natalya Avotins added a 42 to tie the Hornets’ Madison Kingsley for second.

Though Bailey Wallace (45), Justine Burness (46) and Maggie Bonomo (48) all had solid scores for F-M, the Warriors held on to its lead because Mia Latifagic put together a 48 and Hannah Dombroski finished with a 50, the

