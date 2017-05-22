Empire to expand Farmstead restaurant hours, offer canned beer

courtesy empirebrew.com

Starting Memorial Day weekend, Empire Brewing Company’s Farmstead Brewery restaurant in Cazenovia will be open seven days a week — adding hours on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, days when the restaurant has been closed.

“We’re doing this because so many people come here at those times, don’t understand why we’re not open and leave angry. It’s really a market demand more than anything else,” said David Katleski, owner of Empire Brewing Company. “Our people will be working outside [Monday through Wednesdays] and see 40, 50, 60 cars a day drive in and turn around and leave. We’d be fools not to [expand our hours].”

Since opening its doors in June 2016, Empire Farmstead Brewery’s restaurant has been open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with Monday through Wednesday closed for brewing. Starting Memorial Day weekend, the farmstead restaurant will now be open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday along with its established Thursday through Sunday hours.

Also coming soon from Empire Brewing Company will be its Slo Mo’ IPA beer in 16-ounce cans, Katleski said. Canning will begin in early June, with the canned beer to be available mostly at festival-oriented locations — such as the Syracuse Amphitheater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware — although it will also be available at some grocery stores, he said.

Empire also recently announced its new collaboration with Hofmann Sausage Company to offer beer-infused sausages. The Hofmann-Empire Amber Beer Bratwurst and a Cheddar Cheese Beer Bratwurst are now on sale at select stores and will be on the Empire menu at both its restaurants.

