DeWitt Rotary donates to new library building

Pictured from left to right: DeWitt Rotarians JoAnn Grower, Dr. Mike Cadin, Jack Schultz, James Wright, Holly Wallace, Mark Matt, Mark Strodel, Wendy Scott (executive director Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville), Tom Carafa, Linda Cleary, Mark Hansen, Kathy Kotz, DeWitt Rotary president Cheryl Matt, Betty Lamb and Dr. Mike Miller. (Submitted Photo)
Recently, Wendy Scott, executive director of the Dewitt Community Library (soon to be called the Community Library of Dewitt and Jamesville) spoke at DeWitt Rotary’s regular Monday luncheon meeting updating about the library and the major building campaign including the relocation to Jamesville Road.
An important goal of the new library is to function as a community center featuring meeting rooms, new computer equipment, a digital production lab, children’s programming, and a café. Solar panels will be installed and an important design feature using skylights will bring in as much natural light as possible. The project is currently being carried out and expected to open in the late summer.
After her presentation, Rotarians presented a contribution of $5,000 for the new library building.
