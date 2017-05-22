Cazenovia golfers get three straight wins

The Cazenovia boys golf team would head to Monday’s Section III spring tournament at the Pompey Club coming off an active final week of the regular season.

It had started last Monday with a 211-259 victory over Solvay, where the Lakers’ Cody Thorn again led the way, but his 39 at Cazenovia Country Club was nearly matched by Alex Pezzi, who had a 40.

Geoff Christensen finished with a 43, while Ryan Mistur had a 44 and Ryan Modzeleski managed a 45. Austin Schaffner earned a 49 as, for the Bearcats, Jon Smolen posted a 41 and Drew Lamont added a 47.

Cazenovia would put up the same team score against Pulaski a day later at The Pines, and win 211-252. Here, Thorp’s 39 was the best by a single shot as Christensen and Modzeleski both posted 40. Pezzi picked up a 42, three better than the Blue Devils’ Chris Olson, as Mistur contributed a 50.

On Friday, at Pine Grove, Cazenovia again beat Solvay, 197-242. It helped that Thorp and Pezzi both broke par with twin rounds of 34, while Modzeleski had a 41. Schaffner got a 43 and Christensen picked up a 45.

In girls golf, Cazenovia’s Erin Howles would earn a third-place finish during last Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League championship tournament at Woodcrest Golf Club.

Howles put together an 18-hole total of 96, with a front nine of 51 and a back nine of 46. That put her seven shots behind the winning 89 posted by Christian Brothers Academy’s Meghan McKeen as Jill Colella (Marcellus) was second with a 92. Angela Combs posted a 125. Sophie Clancy, a seventh-grader, shot a 129, one ahead of Liz Shepard, who finished with a 130.

For Chittenango, Rachel Cleary managed a 111 to tie for 13th place, with Megan Pierce shooting a 113, Jennie McIntosh earned a 114. Shannon Koegel finished with a 135 and Coralee Everett had a 146.

Cazenovia traveled last Monday to Skaneateles and lost that Laker 197-225. Maleigha Ellithorpe put herself in contention for top honors by shooting a 50, just behind the Skaneateles duo of Jenna Field (47) and Addison Gremly (49). Howles added a 52, but Skaneateles pulled away with a 50 from Karah Blair and a 52 from Jillian Barker.

Chittenango had lost at Skaneateles on May 12, only to rebound last Monday and beat East Syracuse Minoa’s Orange side 228-259 at Woodcrest. Cleary shot a 54, two ahead of Pierce, with McIntosh adding a 58 and Everett posting a 60. Jessica Vollmer led the Spartans with a 64.

