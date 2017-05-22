C-NS boys, Liverpool girls win at track invitational

As all of the CNY Counties League track and field teams gathered at Liverpool High School Stadium for last Thursday’s league championship meet, so, too, did a serious storm gather, and before anything got started, the meet was canceled.

Fortunately, Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse would get their competitive fix two days later at Bragman Stadium, battling in the C-NS Invitational, where the boys Northstars won with 105 points over the Warriors’ 73, but Liverpool came out on top in the girls meet with 118 points as C-NS (86 points) finished third.

Jeremiah Willis led a sweep of the jumping events, going 46 feet 11 inches to dominate the field in the triple jump as Liverpool’s Paul Dewan was second, going 41’9”, and Ryan Dewan (40’4 ¾”) finished fifth. In the long jump, Connor Hayes had a winning leap of 20’8 ¾”, with Ryan Dewan (19’6”) again in fifth place and Dan Swackhamer (19’5”) in sixth place for the Northstars.

Matt Kilian went 11.20 seconds to edge West Seneca West’s Peter Borzillieri (11.24) and win the 100-meter dash. Then Kilian joined Willis, Hayes and Anthony Pauli to win the 4×100 relay in 43.69 seconds, with Liverpool settling for fourth place in 44.64 seconds.

Ryan Williams was second (16.11 seconds) to Henninger’s Giovanni Vigliotti (15.73) in the 110 high hurdles, and again took second place in the 400-meter dash in 50.64 seconds behind Baldwinsville’s Kieran Sheridan (50.06).

But Williams did win in the 4×400, joining Zak Kennedy, Allen Garnes and Derek Harned to post 3:34.41 and edge Indian River (3: 35.76) at the line. Ryan Bristow prevailed in the pole vault, clearing 12’6” as Nate Osborne (12 feet) finished fourth. Brandon Martin took fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:22.53.

Liverpool again got big points out of distance races, starting with Josh Hickmott winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:36.96 as C-NS’s Nathan Poirier was fourth in 10:27.33.

It continued with Ty Brownlow tearing to a win in the 800-meter run in 1:57.15, edging Phoenix’s Bryce Byrns (1:57.84), with Garnes taking fourth place in 2:02.91. Then Brownlow, Hickmott, Steve Schulz and Nate Reeves won the 4×800 relay in 8:15.22, routing the field as C-NS finished fourth in 9:01.62.

Jacob Barnes was victorious in the discus thanks to a top throw of 137’9”, beating out West Seneca West’s Joe Castiore (133’4”) for that honor. In the 200-meter dash, Khalil Wailes finished second in 22.80 seconds, just ahead of Kilian (22.89) in third place.

Tyler Goss got fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.06. Nazir Murray was fourth in the pentathlon with 2,665 points, just ahead of C-NS’s Jason Hughes (2,627 points) in fifth place. Cullen McLaughlin (10:38.14) beat out Ben Zinger (10:40.79) for sixth place in the 3,200-meter run. James Gaffney was seventh in the high jump.

Liverpool earned its title with a series of top finishes, including Sarah Lavalley beating the field in the discus, her throw of 114’9” a full 18 feet ahead of Baldwinsville’s Danielle Marsell (96’9”) for the top spot. Kelley Townley, clearing 9’6”, was second to Westhill-Bishop Ludden’s Noelle Coolican (10 feet) in the pole vault.

Marissa Baskin had a second-place long jump of 17’1 ½” and was second (12.87 seconds) to Watertown’s Haleigh Foster (12.82) in the 100 sprint, with Grace Kouame fourth in 13.03 seconds. Baskin was fifth and Kouame sixth in the 200, though both finished in 27.14 seconds.

Madison Neuner got to second place in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:30.64 behind Oswego’s Molly Fitzgibbons (7:25.60) as Natalie Kurz was fifth in 8:20.20. Windsor Ardner took second place in the 1,500-meter run in 4:57.05 and, paired with Anne Gullo, Kierra Richardson and Sophia Prince, finished second in the 4×400 relay in 4;08.40 behind West Genesee (4:07.58), with C-NS fifth in 4:25.59.

Meghan Milazzo, with 2,424 points, was second in the pentathlon behind Baldwinsville’s Adrianna Straughter (2,914) as C-NS got Lexi Gaetz in third place with 1,942 points. Jenna Schulz went 2:18.70 to get second place behind West Genesee’s Carly Benson (2:17.77) in the 800, with Vanessa Eberhard finishing seventh.

Gullo was fourth in the 400 sprint in 1:02.18 and paired with Kouame, Richardson and Amina Sinclair to finish third in the 4×100 in 51.36 seconds as the Northstars were fifth in 52.77 seconds. The Warriors were fourth (10:48.89) and C-NS fifth (11:11.38) in the 4×800.

C-NS earned a win in the 100-meter hurdles, where Cassie Baldwin went 16.52 seconds to pull away as Liverpool’s Lauren Fradette (17.30 seconds) and Kali Hayes (17.71) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Liliana Klemanski cleared 5’2” in the high jump to win that event as Malerie Belles was fourth, topping 4’10”, and Liverpool had Sinclair in fifth place. In the shot put, Kierrah Butler prevailed, throwing it 34’7”, while the Warriors’ Sarah Lavalley was fourth with a heave of 29’8”.

Sierra Davis was third (17 feet) and Shayla Webb (16’6 ¼”) fourth in the long jump, with Webb going 37’5” to get third place in the triple jump ahead of Davis (34’6”) in fourth place. Abbey Szumloz went 1:12.72 to finish third in the 400 hurdles as Kali Hayes was sixth (1:17.06) for Liverpool. mily Dembowski finished sixth in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:23.70, while Annina Marullo was sixth in the 800 in 2:27.85.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story