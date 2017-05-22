Beer infused brats – now a Syracuse-area collaboration

Empire Brewing Company partners with Hofmann Sausage Company to create co-branded, beer-infused sausage

After two years of discussion and development, Empire Brewing Company and Hofmann Sausage Company, both Syracuse-based companies, have announced the launch of their new beer-infused sausage collaboration. The Hofmann-Empire Amber Beer Bratwurst and a Cheddar Cheese Beer Bratwurst are already in stores in Liverpool, Marcellus, Solvay and Utica, and will be expanding to more stores down the East coast of the U.S. — and, of course, will be permanent additions to the menus at Empire’s Cazenovia Farmstead and Armory Square restaurants.

“For me, beer and brats go hand-in-hand, and working with Hofmann’s has been fantastic,” said David Katleski, owner of Empire Brewing Company, during the May 22 announcement event at Empire’s Cazenovia location. “Bringing together their natural, tasty, well-made bratwurst, with our locally brewed Empire Amber Ale seemed like a natural pair. We are excited to spread the pride of Syracuse across the state and country.”

“We are so excited … to enter into partnership with this amazing business,” said William Hulley, Chief operating officer of Hofmann Brands.

“It’s just a great partnership — they take our brats to another level,” said Mike Poirier, Hofmann’s head of sales. Poirier said the Empire beer-infused bratwursts will still have the same high quality as all Hofmann sausages do, with no additives, no fillers and gluten free.

Poirier said the sausages — fully cooked — will initially sold in 10-pound boxes for food service as well as direct to the public from Hofmann Sausage Company’s warehouse at 585 Stewart Drive, Syracuse. The products already are on sale at Nichols Supermarket in Liverpool, Chanatry’s Hometown Market in Utica, Nojaim Bros. in Marcellus and Ascioti’s Market in Solvay, and there is talk of selling them at the Lakeview Amphitheater.

Eventually, Poirier said, Hoffman intends to expand its sales of the two new bratwursts down the entire East coast of the U.S., where Hofmann already has a sales presence.

On the Empire side, Katleski said the Hofmann-Empire brats will be added permanently to the menus of both Empire’s Armory Square restaurant and its Cazenovia Farmstead Brewery restaurant. In Cazenovia, they may even grill and sell the brats on the back patio during busy summer nights to alleviate some of the crowds inside, Katleski said.

During the announcement event, the amber beer bratwurst and cheddar cheese beer bratwurst both were available to sample, along with tasting glasses of Empire’s Amber Ale.

“Fantastic,” said John Flannery, of Cazenovia. “You really can taste the Amber Ale in the bratwurst.”

Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler was also impressed. “If you needed another reason to come and have dinner at Empire’s Farmstead Brewery, now you have it,” he said.

Empire also recently announced it will expand its Cazenovia restaurant operating hours from four to seven days a week.

For more information, visit hofmannbrands.com and empirebrew.com, and find both companies on Facebook.

