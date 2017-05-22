Area Police Blotters – Week of May 12 to 19

Cazenovia Police Department

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

No/inadequate lights: 2

No/insufficient plate lamps: 3

Operating without insurance: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked: 1

Sidewings not transparent: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Jerry E. Winn, 27, of Hamilton was arrested May 15 in Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to dim lights and license plate violation.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Stanley V. Flanders, Jr., 46, of Erieville, was arrested May 13 and charged with criminal tampering in the third degree.

Linda Ann Paladino, 54, of LaFayette, was arrested May 14 in nelson and charged with driving while intoxicated, illegal signal and changing lanes when a hazard present.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story