Full-strength Bees rip C-NS in sectionals

Through the regular-season homestretch, part of the challenge for the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team was that, at various points, it had some of its top scoring threats out of the lineup, including Ryan Gebhardt and Pete Fiorini.

They were back, though, when the no. 3 seed Bees went up against no. 6 seed Cicero-North Syracuse in Saturday’s opening round of the Section III Class A playoffs at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium. And it wasn’t a coincidence that B’ville started to show its vibrant early-season form in a 17-8 victory over the Northstars.

The playoff match-up was something B’ville savored, since it had won both of its regular-season games with the Northstars, including one earlier in the week at Bragman Stadium.

Back on home turf, B’ville took some time establishing control, but led from the outset. Even when C-NS made a second-quarter push, the Bees answered it and took a 7-4 lead to halftime.

Any suspense was wiped out by the third quarter, though, as B’ville started to dominate in the face-off circle and turned those extra possessions into goals during a 7-1 push.

Gebhardt, in his return, scored four times, again linking up with Fiorini, who had four assists to go with his pair of tallies. Cole Peters picked up a three-goal hat trick.

Mike Tangredi, with two goals and two assists, was also a part of the Bees’ deep, well-balanced attack. Brandon Mimas found the net twice as Austin Bolton, Spencer Wirtheim, Matt Dickman and Noah Ravas had one goal apiece.

Now the Bees move to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at C-NS’s Bragman Stadium, where it will try to turn things around against no. 2 seed Fayetteville-Manlius, who edged B’ville in last year’s sectional final and also beat them twice this spring.

The winner here won’t get much time to rest, because the sectional final is back at C-NS on Thursday against no. 1 seed West Genesee or no. 4 seed Liverpool. The Warriors rallied from a nine-goal second-half deficit to stun Syracuse 14-13 in overtime in its sectional opener.

