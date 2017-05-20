Area Police Blotters: Weeks of May 1 to 10

DeWitt

Shelene Whitaker, 22, of Troy, NY, was arrested May 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Michelle Lopez, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested May 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Ruben King, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested May 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Matthew Roberts, 20, of Wayne, NJ, was arrested May 7 and charged with criminal trespassing and petit larceny.

Karen Dejesus, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested May 6 and charged with petit larceny.

Brody Witaszek, 21, of Ghent, NY, was arrested May 6 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree, criminal sale of marijuana in the third and fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Gray Robinson, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested May 5 and charged with petit larceny.

Chaye Gordon, 20, of Jamaica, was arrested May 4 and charged with forgery in the second degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft in the first degree, falsifying business records in the first degree and petit larceny.

Arwa Alwan, 52, of Syracuse, was arrested May 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Erica Jocko, 31, of Kirkville, was arrested May 3 and charged with burglary in the second degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Christopher Hertel, 36, of Kirkville, was arrested May 3 and charged with burglary in the second degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Amber Farr-Magid, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested May 2 and charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, DWAI Drugs in the first degree and a lane violation.

Derrick Young, 28, of Pennellville, NY, was arrested May 1 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, harassment in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Manlius

Tammy S. Wittkop, 51, of Crane Landing, Manlius, was arrested May 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Skyler J. Glouse, 22, of Broad Street, Oneida, was arrested May 7 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, failure to surrender suspended licensed, no inspection and unsafe tires.

Thomas J. Wink II, 45, homeless, was arrested May 6 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and burglary in the third degree.

Courtney L. Vandyne, 30, of Frank Gay Road, Marcellus, was arrested May 6 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and an uninspected motor vehicle.

Ryan J. Seymour, 24, of Arnette Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested May 5 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Carlton Morman, 25, of W. Onondaga Street, Syracuse, was arrested May 5 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, a lane violation, failure to keep right and imprudent speed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story