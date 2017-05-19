YEARS AGO IN HISTORY: WEEK OF MAY 17

McCabe’s blacksmith shop, on Nelson street, 1910. McCabe's was probably the last operating blacksmith shop in Cazenovia, standing on the site now occupied by the Cazenovia Firehouse.

150 Years Ago

May 22, 1867 — Wm. P. Lownsberry is taking advantage of the spare earth occasioned by the reducing of the road grade on Lincklaen street and making it useful in raising his lot on the corner of Lincklaen and Williams streets. We understand that Mr. L. intends to enlarge the passage way for the creek that now runs through his premises, and that the Village Fathers will extend the enlargement across the road. This will not only add greatly to the value of Mr. L’s property, but prove a material benefit to all those who have been obliged to “wade” on the northern side of Williams street, in rainy seasons, in consequence of the overflow of the creek.

125 Years Ago

May 19, 1892 — Our DeRuyter correspondence contains an account of the sudden death of a DeRuyter gentleman while whipping a carpet. We have always contended that whipping carpets is very unhealthy business, and this proves it. In the future we intend to abstain from such violent exercise, and we advise all our masculine friends to do likewise. It isn’t safe, especially if your wife knows your life is insured for its full value.

100 Years Ago

May 24, 1917 — “On account of the war” price of ice cream soda in Canastota is raised to ten cents a glass. The girls will now agree with the lamented Sherman, about war.

Flags on hosiery, neckties and collars are not exhibitions of patriotism but violations of the law. The district attorney of the District of Columbia has put a ban on all such decorated clothing, as they are a desecration of the flag act passed by the present Congress and make the wearer liable to arrest in the District of Columbia.

50 Years Ago

May 24, 1967 — Ask Katy:

Dear Katy,

I would like to have your advice on this. How high (or low) should an old lady’s skirts be? I would appreciate your advice.

Yours, Grandmother

Dear Grandmother,

I think that old ladies’ skirts should be about knee-length. Maybe a little higher or lower, according to your knees. Of course, though, my opinion isn’t the law.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

