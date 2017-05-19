Warriors second, Mustangs third at league track meet

Both the Westhill-Bishop Ludden and Marcellus boys track and field teams made spirited runs during Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division championships that the Mustangs hosted.

However, the Warriors, with 95 points, and the Mustangs, with 92 points, settled for the second and third spots, respectively, behind Phoenix, who pulled out the team title with 97 points. Jordan-Elbridge was seventh in the 13-team field with 42 points as Solvay got 12 points.

Westhill-Ludden won several events, including the 110 high hurdles, where Owen Hoyne beat the field in 16.26 seconds and Evan Watt (16.86) was fourth. Watt would claim the top spot in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet 6 inches as Ben Eassa topped 11’6” for third place while also finishing third (39’10 ¼”) in the triple jump.

Tom Howard was victorious in the 200-meter dash in 22.88 seconds, with Marcellus sprinter Mike Provvidenti second in 23.61 seconds. Hoyne also finished sixth in the high jump.

Howard also finished second (11.40 seconds) to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown’s Jordan Mull (11.38) in the 100-meter dash and, with Watt, Connor Schwartz and Vaughn Crimir, got second place in the 4×100 relay in 45.69 seconds as Cazenovia (45.26) prevailed. Schwartz finished sixth in the triple jump.

Brendan Rewakowski made his way to second place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:01.99. Sean Corbett got third place in the shot put with a throw of 40’11 ¾”. Michael Laszlo was sixth in the pentathlon with 2,029 points.

Marcellus had its biggest impact in distance races, where Joe Riccardi claimed the 3,200-meter run in 10:10.41 as Ethan Mosure (10:37.34) was sixth behind Westhill-Ludden’s Dan Washburn (10:31.34) in fifth place.

Also, in the 4×800 relay, Riccardi, Riley Burns, Sean Raymond and Matt Strempel won in 8:36.06, with Riccardi gaining a third-place finish in the mile in 4:44.85 as Westhill-Ludden’s Jake Suddaby finished seventh.

Michael Welch was victorious in the high jump, clearing 5’8” with fewer misses than J-E’s Marion Quigley, who finished second as Raymond was third, topping 5’6”. Caleb Wetherell got second place in the triple jump, going 40’3 ¼”, and also had a fourth-place long jump of 19’9 ¾”. Sam Stearns topped 11 feet for fourth place in the pole vault.

Strempel was third in the 800-meter run in 2:08.12, with Suddaby fourth in 2:09.77. In the 4×400 relay, Strempel, Provvidenti, Burns and Michael Welch went 3:36.09 to finish a close second behind Phoenix (3:35.97) as Westhill-Ludden had Schwarts, Cade Van Ornam, Cal Niezabytowski and Ben Eassa get third place in 3:38.39/

J-E saw Ethan Kinney emerge victorious in the 400-meter dash, his time of 52.52 seconds clearing a field that included Provvidenti, who was third in 53.21 seconds as Michael Welch (54.33) was sixth. Kinney added an eighth-place finish in the 200 as Austin Cassick was seventh in the discus.

The Eagles’ Ryan Chiaramonte got second place in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.24, where Raymond was fourth for Marcellus in 1:03.19, ahead of Watt (1:03.36) and Clayton Markham (1:03.54) for Westhill-Ludden. Marsh finished seventh for the Mustangs in 1:03.64 as Nate Jennings was fifth (10’6”) in the pole vault.

Ethan Kinney, joined Jennings, Quigley and Matt Sheldon to get third place in the 4×100 in 46.63 seconds. Chiaramonte, Logan Kinney, Hugh Schader (who was sixth in the 800 and Matt Sheldon get fourth place in the 4×800 in 9:06.45, with Chiaramonte, Quigley and the Kinney brothers fourth (3:39.30) in the 4×400.

Solvay’s best finish came when Lamar Flood went 39’ ¼” for fourth place in the triple jump. Jordan Devereaux took fifth place in the 100 in 11.82 seconds and fifth place in the 200 (23.78 seconds) as Devereaux, John Bliss, Tyriq Block and Dylon Ewers, were fifth in the 4×100 in 46.86 seconds. Flood was fifth in the high jump, clearing 5’6”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story