Victoria L. Roberts, 72

Victoria L. “Vicki” Roberts, 72, of Chittenango, passed away Thursday evening, May 18, 2017, at home. She was born in Los Angeles, a daughter to the late, Ralph and Frances Lambert and lived most of her life in the Cazenovia/Chittenango area. Vicki graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1963 and retired in 1990 from Stonehedge Nursing Home. She was a member of the Red Hatters and Purple Hatters, volunteered her services with the Town of Sullivan Food Pantry, enjoyed gardening and traveling to visit family members living in different states.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was predeceased by her husband, Warren on February 18, 2016; a brother, Wayne Lambert and a sister, Dawn Wheeler.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Roberts, Bonnie (Mike) Porter, Dennis Roberts and Stacy (Tim) Purtell all of Chittenango; a brother, Edward Lambert of Syracuse; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Roberts may be made to the American Cancer Society, CNY Chapter, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Place, Syracuse, NY 13210. To leave a message of sympathy for the Roberts family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

