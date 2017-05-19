Skaneateles girls golf are league champs

As it worked towardnext Tuesday’s Section III championship tournament at Kanon Valley in Oneida, the Skaneateles girls golf team was intent on maintaining the perfect mark it had built through 12 regular-season matches.

Having made it through that slate without a blemish, the Lakers added another big prize when it won the team title at Wednesday’s OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest Golf Club, its team score of 400 well clear of rival Marcellus, who finished second at 429 as Jamesville-DeWitt was third with 442.

Of the top nine individuals, four were Lakers, all of them juniors, starting with Jill Barker and Jenna Field, who both shot matching 18-hole scores of 98 to tie for fifth place as Christian Brothers Academy’s Meghan McKeen, with an 89, beat Jill Colella (Marcellus) by three shots for individual honors.

Right behind them, Addison Gremly posted a 101 to finish alone in seventh place, while Karah Blair clinched the team title by shooting 103 to tie for eighth place. Mackenzie Ward also competed for Skaneateles and shot 133.

This late-season run began on May 12, at Skaneateles Country Club, where the Lakers roared past the Chittenango Bears 198-258. Barker finished with a nine-hole score of 46, just ahead of two of her teammates asBlair managed a 47 and Field finished with a 48.

Then Skaneateles hosted Cazenovia last Monday and claimed this Laker duel by a score of 197-225. At the front, Field, with a 47, improved by one shot as Gremly got a 49. Blair managed a 50 and Barker shot 52 as, for Cazenovia, Maleigha Ellithorpe led with a 50 and Erin Howles shot 52, but none of their teammates approached those totals.

