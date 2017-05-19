Ronald D. White, 67

Ronald D. White, 67, of Hamilton, formerly of New Woodstock, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning , May 17, 2017, with his family by his side. Ron was born in Syracuse on Jan. 12, 1950, to Ronald and Annis (Tackabury) White. He graduated from Cazenovia Central School in 1968 and from SUNY Farmingdale in 1970. Ron married Pamela Siering on Jan. 16, 1971 in Wallingford, CT. Ron and Pam had owned and operated White’s Poultry Farm in New Woodstock, a Freihofer franchise and operated the Tuscarora Lake Restaurant in Erieville. He and his wife also owned and operated Troops Scoops in Bouckville for 18 years.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and taking vacations, especially to the Bahamas. He was a former member of the Cazenovia Jaycees and the New Woodstock Ruritan. He had been a member of the United Methodist Church of New Woodstock and the Cazenovia United Methodist Church, where he and Pam where leaders of their youth group. In 1979, Ron and Pam were finalists for the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers competition.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his siblings, Sylvia (White) Stevenson and Neal White. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pamela (Siering) White of Hamilton; two sons, Joel E. White and his wife, Maura of Rumford, RI and Casey D. White and his partner, Melissa Hope of Oriskany Falls; a sister, Laura (White) Dodge of Charlotte, NC; five beloved grandchildren, Alexus, Abiana, Benjamin, Sienna and Lila; two nieces and one nephew.

Ron’s family is grateful for the care that Hospice provided along with all the thoughtful visits, cards and flowers from their loved ones and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Burial will be private. Contributions in memory of Mr. White may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413-9954. To leave a message of sympathy for the White family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

