Romig wins at Class B tennis sectionals

A full season worth of work for the Cazenovia and Chittenango boys tennis teams would start to culminate with their appearance in last Wednesday’s Section III Class B team tournament at SUNY-Cortland, where Nate Romig would earn the first singles title.

Nate Romig would get to the first singles final. As a top seed, Romig had a bye to the quarterfinals, where he handled Andrew Kammer (Marcellus) 6-0, 6-2, and then handled New Hartford’s John Robert Corasaniti 6-2, 6-2 to set up a final against CBA’s Dean Vlassis, where Romig would take the first set 6-4 and the second set 6-3 to win it all.

Orson Sproule, in third singles, made it through two rounds, beating David Burgess (Phoenix) 6-0, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal with Chittenango’s Zach Falkenburg, who had beaten Cobi O’Connell (Cortland) 6-2, 7-5. Sproule swept Falkenburg 6-1, 6-1, only to lose the semifinal to J-D’s Essex Glowaki by those same scores.

Up in second singles, Mitch Romig won his first-round match over Camden’s Carson Nedell 6-0, 6-0, but lost in the next round to Mexico’s John Ocker 6-1, 7-5. Ocker had, in the previous round, won a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Chittenango’s Aaron Norman.

Nick Barna and Liam Flannery lost in the first round to Oneida’s Aidan Hicks and Jordan O’Connell 6-4, 6-2, but Chittenango’s Keoni Saturnie and Sean Austin won, 6-1, 6-1, over Owen Getti and Nick Olejarnik (Whitesboro) before a 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinal defeat to CBA’s Tommy Daviau and Zach Popp.

Before all this, it took a clean sweep of all three singles matches for Cazenovia to make it past last Monday’s clash with Westhill, the Lakers defeating the Warriors by a 3-2 margin.

In singles, Romig shut out Andrew Doner 6-0, 6-0, while Sproule, pushed to a second-set tie-breaker, still beat Jackson Bradley 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), Then, in third singles, Nick Barna trailed Ryan Rolince, but stormed back to earn the clinching point in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 decision.

Meanwhile, on the doubles side, Teddy Coughlin and Dan Gavilondo fell to Colin Catone and Tom Chaddock 7-5, 6-0, with Jake Walburger and Griffin Monahan nearly getting the first set from Mike Ferrara and Conor Mahoney, but taking a 6-4, 6-1 defeat.

