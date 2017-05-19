Marcellus girls host OHSL Liberty track meet

A quartet of area girls track and field teams gathered at Marcellus High School Wednesday afternoon, battling the hottest temperatures of the season while also vying for Onondaga High School League Liberty division honors.

Of them, Westhill-Bishop Ludden did the best, with 61.5 points to finish fourth as Skaneateles (118 points) and Cazenovia (100 points) went 1-2. Jordan-Elbridge was fifth with 42 points, while host Marcellus had 39.5 points and Solvay tied for eighth with 34 points.

Many of Westhill-Ludden’s points came from field events, starting in the pole vault, where Noelle Coolican won by clearing 9 feet 6 inches. Sarah Thompson tied Marcellus’ Julianna Szczech for fifth, each of them topping 8 feet.

Zoe Fortin, contending in the triple jump, went 34’10 ½” to finish second, less than an inch behind Cazenovia’s Maddy Gavitt (34’11”) as Fortin went on to finish fourth in the long jump, going 15’5 ¾”.

Westhill-Ludden also got a victory on the track from Haylei Coolican in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 5:04.66, with Liz Kessler fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:30.21. Lisa Bogardus (8:52.67) and Carmelia Carr (9:01.25) were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

J-E’s Theresa Dristle beat the field in the 3,000-meter run, posting a time of 11:42.89, right before the Eagles had Emma Burns, Julie Hines, Madi Hatt and Emily Klock claim something close to a dead heat in the 4×400 relay, finishing in 4:12.185 to nose out Skaneateles, who had 4:12.187. Westhill-Ludden was fifth in 4;24.21.

In the 4×100 relay, Hines, Hatt, Klock and Abby Fallon were second in 50.89, just behind Skaneateles (50.30) as Westhill-Ludden took fifth place in 53.68 seconds. Fallon was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.18 seconds, edging out Westhill-Ludden’s Alyssa Holstein (17.19), who was fourth. Hatt took seventh place in the 200-meter dash.

Marcellus had Mary-Catherine Coon get to second place in the 100-meter dash in 12.88 seconds behind Institute of Technology Central’s Fannie Kumeh, who won in 12.60 seconds. Coon also was fifth in the 200 (27.80 seconds) as Liliana Cushman was third in the 1,500 in 5:16.40 and Maggie Strempel was third in the 3,000 in 12:16.82.

Olivia Bird, Carolyn Carlic, Violet Moncavage and Morgan Gould finish third in the 4×800 relay in 10:39.32, with J-E having Abby Burns, Emma Burns, Madison Daly and Maggie DeJohn taking fourth place in 10:43.98. Westhill-Ludden finished fifth in 10:51.99. Emma Stuard was fifth in the discus (77’11”) and Carlic took seventh place in the 400-meter dash.

In the pentathlon, Solvay’s Kyra Crossett battled her way to victory, earning 1,828 points. Westhill-Ludden’s Bailey Thieben was second with 1,689 points as J-E’s Meagan Jackson was fourth with 1,434 points.

The Bearcats’ Ashley Bosco continued her dominance in the shot put, heaving it 37’2 ½” to prevail was Westhill-Ludden’s Kayla Helfeld (28’7”) was sixth. Katie Harrington gained her own victory in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 1 inch to edge Coon, who was second for Marcellus by topping 5 feet. Westhill-Ludden’s Abbey Feyerabend was sixth, topping 4’6”.

Harrington also finished fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.34 seconds as Serenity Thomas got fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.99, ahead of Westhill-Ludden’s Lauren Holstein (1:16.77) in sixth place and Mackenzie Powers in eighth place.

