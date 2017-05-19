 

Local DAR chapter thanks Vietnam veterans with luncheon

May 19, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits

The ladies of the Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter of the NSDAR recently hosted a luncheon at the Manlius Library to thank and honor our Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. (submitted photo)

The ladies of the Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter of the NSDAR recently hosted a luncheon at the Manlius Library to thank and honor local Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Included in the program was a Missing Man Table in memory of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. Each veteran received a certificate, a flag, Vietnam Veteran pin and a proclamation letter from former President Barack Obama.

Twenty-four veterans and their families from Onondaga County and American Legion Post 88, Cazenovia, Madison County, were in attendance.

