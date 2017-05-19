Local DAR chapter thanks Vietnam veterans with luncheon

May 19, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits
The ladies of the Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter of the NSDAR recently hosted a luncheon at the Manlius Library to thank and honor local Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
Included in the program was a Missing Man Table in memory of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. Each veteran received a certificate, a flag, Vietnam Veteran pin and a proclamation letter from former President Barack Obama.
Twenty-four veterans and their families from Onondaga County and American Legion Post 88, Cazenovia, Madison County, were in attendance.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
