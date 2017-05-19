Library seeking book donations for annual sale

The Cazenovia Public Library is currently seeking donations for its 43rd Annual Book Sale to benefit the library. Residents are asked to donate new and used books, CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, games and puzzles to the library front desk by Wednesday, July 6.

The library cannot accept donations of outdated textbooks, magazines, encyclopedias, computer books, cassettes, VHS tapes or books in poor condition.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

The Annual Book Sale is organized by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. For more information, including volunteer opportunities, call the library at 315-655-9322 or email the Friends directly at Cazlibraryfriends1@gmail.com.

