 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library seeking book donations for annual sale

May 19, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits

Library seeking book donations for annual sale

The Cazenovia Public Library is currently seeking donations for its 43rd Annual Book Sale to benefit the library. Residents are asked to donate new and used books, CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, games and puzzles to the library front desk by Wednesday, July 6.

The library cannot accept donations of outdated textbooks, magazines, encyclopedias, computer books, cassettes, VHS tapes or books in poor condition.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

The Annual Book Sale is organized by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. For more information, including volunteer opportunities, call the library at 315-655-9322 or email the Friends directly at Cazlibraryfriends1@gmail.com.

Comment on this Story

Local DAR chapter thanks Vietnam veterans with luncheon
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: