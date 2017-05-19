From the Assembly: Ride-hailing services come to Upstate New York

May 19, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, Government, Point of View
The 2017-18 New York state budget allows ride-hailing services to operate throughout the state starting in July.
Central New York will soon benefit from ride-hailing with promised convenient and predictable transportation. You will be able to just grab your phone and get to where you need to go.
Ride-hailing applications such as Uber and Lyft offer a convenient transportation option. They allow customers to know the price beforehand and pay digitally so they never have to worry about having enough cash on hand.
Moreover, ride-hailing apps provide vital peace of mind — residents and visitors alike can enjoy a night out and be assured that they can get home safely and avoid drunk driving. By having the driver’s information, as well as that of the car and license plate, customers know who they are expecting. The apps also allow users to track their route via GPS, so they know they’re getting home without costly or worrisome detours. For many, it’s one less headache when planning to go out.
Here are the advantages and safety requirements drafted into the legislation:
Further, insurance companies would be prohibited from canceling policies solely because the policyholder became a driver for a ride-hailing company. A ride-hailing insurance policy would also be required to provide no-fault benefits when there is a dispute as to whether a driver was acting as a ride-hailing driver at the time of an accident.
Expanding ride-hailing is anticipated to bring in $16 million in revenue for the state general fund through a 4 percent tax. There is an option for cities with populations of 100,000 or more, as well as counties outside of New York City, to ban ride-hailing apps in their jurisdictions.
If you have any questions regarding this legislation or any other state issue, please do not hesitate to contact my district office in Syracuse at (315) 428-9651 or email magnarw@nyassembly.gov
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
