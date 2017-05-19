F-M, CBA earn sectional tennis titles

Again, no one got close to the Fayetteville-Manlius boys tennis team n the Section III Class A tournament as it won all five divisions – Riley Ma, Jeremy Zhang and Tom Miro in singles, plus the doubles teams of Taran Judge-Chris Lansing and Nolan Chiles and Joel Farella.

Of the three singles divisions, Zhang had the most drama, at least at the end. Following a 6-0, 6-3 semifinal win over Chris Upwood (West Genesee), Zhang lost the first set to Baldwinsville’s Alex Shaban in the title match, but took over late to win it 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Sharply contrasting this battle, Ma did not lose a game in first singles. He shut out Eric Shear (Fulton) and Aidan King (Watertown) in 6-0, 6-0 decisions, and by those same lopsided margins rolled past Auburn’s Scott Minnoe in the final.

Miro, to reach the third singles final, had to fight through a 7-6, 7-6 match against Fulton’s Charles Hyland, which led to a final against West Genesee’s Matt Mannara that had a second-set tie-breaker, but Miro won that one, too, to close out a 6-1, 7-6 decision.

Moving to doubles, Judge and Lansing dropped just two games in the whole tournament. One of them was in a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal win over Baldwinsvill’s Sam Damato and Scott Ferrari, and the other came when they beat Cicero-North Syracuse’s Justin Kegebein and Connor Millias in another 6-0, 6-1 match in the final.

And in second doubles, Chiles and Farella found little trouble, getting past Connor Davis and Jacob Wansor (Auburn) 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and, by those exact same scores, handling West Genesee’s tandem of Stefan Atanasov and John Northrop in the finals.

Undefeated regular seasons for Christian Brothers Academy and Jamesville-DeWitt were spiced up by the fact that they would not face each other head-to-head until last week’s Section III Class B tournament at SUNY-Cortland.

When they did, though, it was the Brothers claiming the team title over the Red Rams, even as both sides won various divisions.

Ben Vlassis, the top seed in second singles for CBA, would beat J-D’s Dhruv Nanavati 6-0, 6-4 in the semifinals, The final had Vlassis against New Hartford’s Ethan Lampert, and it didn’t last long, Vlassis getting a 6-0, 6-0 shutout as Nanavati, in three sets, beat Mexico’s John Ocker 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 for third place.

In first singles, CBA’s Dean Vlassis rolled through everyone, beating Seth Landers (Carthage) 6-2, 6-0 and Joe Ocker (Mexico) 6-0, 6-0 to reach the finals before falling to Cazenovia’s Nate Romig 6-4, 6-3. J-D’s Somil Aggarwal lost to Cortland’s Garrett Reagan 6-4, 6-1 in the early rounds.

J-D countered in third singles as Essex Glowaki beat Charlie Klempay (New Hartford) 6-0, 6-1 and Orson Sproule (Cazenovia) 6-1, 6-1 to cruise to the final against CBA”s Milan Gupta, who knocked out Westhill’s Conor Mahoney 6-1, 6-1 in his semifinal. The final, remarkably, was another 6-1, 6-1 verdict, and it went in Glowaki’s favor.

Also for J-D, Robert Dotterer and Peter Hatton won first doubles. Dotterer and Hatton did not drop a game in their first two matches and then routed Carthage’s Giles and Tyler Hayden 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals as, in the other semifinal, CBA’s Tommy Daviau and Zach Popp lost, 6-0, 6-1, to Oneida’s Aidan Hicks and Jordan O’Connell.

In second doubles, CBA and J-D would meet for a title. In the semifinals, the Brothers’ David Hoag and Shivam Nanavati handled Westhill’s Mike Ferrara and Ryan Rolince 6-2, 7-5, while the Rams’ Ishan Gajra and Tyler Glowaki topped Oneida’s Ajay Hicks and Kevin Spooner 6-3, 6-2.

The final was dominated by Gajra and Glowaki, who won 6-0, 6-0, but because CBA had one victory, three runner-up finishes and a third-place finish from Daviau and Popp when they beat Giles and Tyler Hayden (Carthage) 7-5, 6-0, it gained enough points for the team tilte.

Manlius-Pebble Hill won over Bishop Grimes 5-0 last Monday to compelte a perfect run through the OHSL Patriot division. In singles, Trilok Reddy topped Zach Schell 6-3, 6-1, with Charlie Mann beating Zed Weigand 6-2, 6-4. Jack Sullivan beat Sean Moran 8-7.

Moving to doubles, the Trojans’ Nick Jerge and Jeff Bush beat Renny Breazale and Harry Hu 6-1, 6-2, while Keerthi Martyn and Dan Mezzalingua had a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Alex McDonald and Jeff Wang.

In the sectional Class C-1 tournament, Braverman won the second singles title for MPH, beating Connor Driscoll (Skaneateles) 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and then, in the championship match, shutting out Clinton’s Nick Frank 6-0, 6-0.

Mann reached the third singles final, where he won a first-set tie-breaker against Skaneateles’ Dan Judge, but lost the match 6-7, 6-4,6-0. Reddy lost in the first singles semifinals, but salvaged third place with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Clinton’s Andrew Racioppa.

Grimes went on to the sectional Class C-2 tournament, where McDonald and Wang lost in the second doubles semifinal to Cooperstown’s Delaney Holohan and Reed Porter 6-2 6-1. Weigand met the same fate in the first singles, getting to the semifinals but falling, 6-0, 6-1, to Hamilton’s Noah Walden.

