CBA’s McKeen wins league girls golf title

Three of the area’s girls golf teams went to Woodcrest Golf Club for last Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League championships, where Christian Brothers Academy junior Meghan McKeen emerged as the individual champion.

Shooting a 44 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine, McKeen’s 18-hole total of 89 paced the field by three shots as Marcellus junior Jill Colella finished second with 92.

From a team standpoint, Jamesville-DeWitt finished third, with 442, behind regular-season league champion Skaneateles (400) and Marcellus (429) as Zoe Pippens led the Red Rams with a 10th-place score of 107, just ahead of Alex Catanzarite (110) and Lizzie Redmond (111), while Lena Jones struggled to a 114 and Kelli Palumbo shot 119.

Behind McKeen on the CBA side, McKenzie Griffith shot a 111 to tie Redmond for 13th place, while Annie Kilmartin had a 121 and Catherine Holstein posted 123.Katie Toole finished with 130.

Each of the East Syracuse Minoa sides took part, too, with ESM Blue’s Audrey Rivers contending with a 98 that tied her for fourth place with the top two Skaneateles individuals, Jill Barker and Jenna Field.

Sarah Moran posted a 118, with Hannah Johnson adding 122. Erica Garm finished with a 134, the same score as ESM Orange’s Brina Deplotti and Carly Sloan as Jessica Vollmer finished with a 145.

Just before that, J-D avenged an earlier defeat to ESM Blue at Butternut Creek, prevailing 163-167 as ones shot a 38, just one better than Rivers, who tied Catanzarite as they both posted 39.

In support of Rivers, Kaleigh Graves had a 40, with Moran and Johnson both shooting 44. Still, ESM Blue couldn’t quite catch J-D’s total as Palumbo, with a 42, and Pippens, with a 44, helped the Rams hang on.

CBA won a head-to-head match with Central Square last Monday, prevailing 220-241. Much of that margin came from McKeen shooting a 43, nine shots ahead of Griffith’s 52, each of them ahead of the Redhawks’ Hannah Burnett, who had a 55. Kilmartin had a 60 and Toole contributed a 65.

Then the two sides had a rematch 24 hours later at Drumlins, and CBA won again, topping Central Square 211-236. McKeen didn’t run away from the other individuals, but her 43 still took top honors as Griffith matched the Redhawks’ Kayla VanDusen, each shooting 47.

ESM’s Orange team lost last Monday to Chittenango 228-259. Vollmer shot a 64 for the Spartans, while Sloan, Helaina Scolaro and Jessica Carhart and Carly Sloan each shot 65. They all trailed a Bears quartet led by Rachel Cleary, who shot 54 ahead of Megan Pierce (56), Jennie McIntosh (58) and Coralee Everett (60).

Meanwhile, having spent most of the season pacing the CNY Counties League, Fayetteville-Manlius got caught at the end, adding some suspense to this week’s Section III championships at Kanon Valley.

The Hornets’ 177-181 loss to Liverpool last Monday meant that F-M would share the regular-season league tile with the Warriors, a team it beat 185-207 at Green Lakes just two weeks earlier.

For Liverpool, the key to the victory was the performance of sisters Mia and Natalya Avotins. Mia Avotins shot a 39 at Liverpool Country Club, the lowest round in windy conditions as Natalya Avotins added a 42 to tie the Hornets’ Madison Kingsley for second.

Though Bailey Wallace (45), Justine Burness (46) and Maggie Bonomo (48) all had solid scores, the Warriors held on to its lead because Mia Latifagic put together a 46 and Hannah Dombroski finished with a 50.

