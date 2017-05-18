Walsh sworn in as Cicero tax receiver

Nicole Walsh is sworn in as receiver of taxes by New York State Acting Supreme Court Justice and Family Court Judge the Hon. Michael L. Hanuszczak. Holding the Bible is Cicero GOP Chairman Jim Corl Sr.

On April 28 Nicole Walsh was sworn in as Cicero’s new tax receiver at the Cicero Town Hall.

Walsh was previously employed by the Onondaga County Board of Elections, where she assisted in developing a process for the implementation of the Imagecast voting machines currently utilized for elections. Subsequently, she was promoted to administrative assistant for Commissioner Helen ‘Pinkie’ Kiggins Walsh, where she handled candidate relations and as well as answering questions pertaining to campaign finance rules and regulations.

Walsh sees the tax receiver’s office as having been very well run and efficient. She would like to expand the various services offered such as accepting credit cards for tax payments and potentially implementing an on-line service for residents to pay their tax bills. She is very excited about this new opportunity

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Cicero in the capacity of tax receiver,” she said. “We have a great town and great people.”

On May 2, Walsh was unanimously endorsed by the Cicero Republican Committee to run for teceiver, which is a four-year term, on the Republican line this coming November. Walsh replaces Sharon Edick, who recently retired.

