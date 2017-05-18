 

Parenting workshop series continues at CazCares

May 18, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, News, Nonprofits

CazCares and the Story Room — a Cazenovia Public Library outpost operating out of CazCares — will co-sponsor the fifth installment of “Parenting: The Toughest Job You’ll Ever Love” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at CazCares. It will be presented by Sheila Clonan, Ph.D., and Kelli Johnson. This session will focus on self-care for parents.

Clonan is a licensed psychologist in private practice that works with children (preschool through college) to support their educational and personal development. She also partners with parents and teachers to facilitate the success of children of all abilities. Johnson is a state certified teacher with experience teaching students with reading disabilities and coaching teachers to meet the needs of struggling readers.

This workshop is made possible through the support of a Common Grounds Challenge Grant. Previous attendance is not required. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and childcare will be provided.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Marli at 585-410-0864 or Carla at 315-559-7591.

