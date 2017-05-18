 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Nicotra to run for re-election as Salina supervisor

May 18, 2017 Government, News, Star Review

Nicotra to run for re-election as Salina supervisor

Town of Salina

Mark Nicotra

Town of Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra announced last week that he would be seeking a sixth term as Salina’s supervisor.

“During my 10 years as town supervisor, I am proud of what my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish on the town board,“ Nicotra said, “working together we were able to stabilize the tax rate, rebuild the town’s infrastructure, and continue to deliver the services that the residents expect at an affordable price.”

Nicotra will be seeking the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Nicotra represented the Fourth Ward (Lyncourt and Galeville) on the town board for three terms from 2002-07. He has served as town supervisor since 2008.

Comment on this Story

Evans named Morrisville State male Athlete of the Year
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: