Nicotra to run for re-election as Salina supervisor

May 18, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Star Review
Town of Salina
Town of Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra announced last week that he would be seeking a sixth term as Salina’s supervisor.
“During my 10 years as town supervisor, I am proud of what my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish on the town board,“ Nicotra said, “working together we were able to stabilize the tax rate, rebuild the town’s infrastructure, and continue to deliver the services that the residents expect at an affordable price.”
Nicotra will be seeking the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.
Nicotra represented the Fourth Ward (Lyncourt and Galeville) on the town board for three terms from 2002-07. He has served as town supervisor since 2008.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Jan 07, 2010
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017