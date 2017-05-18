Nicotra to run for re-election as Salina supervisor

Town of Salina

Town of Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra announced last week that he would be seeking a sixth term as Salina’s supervisor.

“During my 10 years as town supervisor, I am proud of what my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish on the town board,“ Nicotra said, “working together we were able to stabilize the tax rate, rebuild the town’s infrastructure, and continue to deliver the services that the residents expect at an affordable price.”

Nicotra will be seeking the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Nicotra represented the Fourth Ward (Lyncourt and Galeville) on the town board for three terms from 2002-07. He has served as town supervisor since 2008.

