New business offers coaching for college success

After more than 18 years working in college education settings and helping students move toward success in education and in life, Krista Saleet wants to mentor students on a more personal basis. Saleet, a Cazenovia resident, has recently started her own business, College Success Coaching, that provides direct, one-on-one, personalized advice and mentorship to college students and their parents to get the most from their college investment.

“I have spent a lot of time helping first year students with time management, academic success, getting engaged in productive ways and finding a pathway to their ultimate goals, and I’m hoping to be able to bring that experience to students in the community here,” Saleet said.

Saleet, who currently works at Colgate University, said she has seen throughout her career how students receive a lot of attention to help them get into college, but, once there, there’s not as much support to help them succeed and face challenges, especially during their first year.

“A lot of students are prepared when they enter college, but they are not sure how to get the most out of their investment and their opportunity,” she said.

Saleet’s approach is to get to know students personally and “allow that knowledge to form the foundation for the mentoring relationship.”

She starts with a three-hour seminar before a student enters college to cover the basics of the transition – academic skills, time management, personal adjustment to being away at college and foundation management. After that, it is a one-on-one meeting with each student, three to five times during a semester, to get to know them, their goals and figure out how best to help them prepare for their success. She helps students navigate course choice, extracurricular activities, following a career path, finding awards and scholarships beneficial to each student and more.

Outside of meetings, Saleet is available through other contact methods to engage with students to continue addressing their needs. Regular contact is critical to the best outcomes,” she said. “The more I get to learn you and your campus, the better we can work together to develop a plan that feels right for you. By the end of the year, you will be amazed by what you accomplished.”

For more information, visit collegesuccesscoaching.net.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story