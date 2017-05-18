Livin’ in Liverpool: NY-Alert — one-stop spot for important warnings

One of the great things about the internet is its ability to inform instantaneously.

Now you can find out about everything from road closures to sex offender relocations, from flood warnings to Amber Alerts at NY-Alert.

“NY-Alert is a notification system regarding Amber Alerts, sex offender relocations, severe weather and several other alerts,” advised Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris. Amber Alerts, for instance, are part of an early-warning system to help find abducted children.

“You can choose the alerts you want at NY-Alert, and the location for the alerts,” Morris said. “I recommend that you click on the link and consider signing up for the alerts you desire.”

The link is at criminaljustice.ny.gov/nsor/nyalert.htm.

Caucus correction

Our May 3 news story covering the April 27 Republican caucus mistakenly stated that Trustee Christina Fadden Fitch had been appointed to her seat two years ago. Fact is, she was nominated for trustee by the GOP caucus, then ran unopposed in 2015 to replace outgoing Trustee Bob Gaetano.

A former assistant executive director of the New York State Right to Life Committee, Fitch ran unsuccessfully for state Assembly in 2008 and 2010. She works for Brown & Sanford Consulting LLC for Honeywell International.

Fadden Fitch seeks election to her second term in the upcoming June 20 village election. Newcomer Jason Recor will also run for trustee, while Mayor Gary White seeks his fifth term at the helm. All are expected to run unopposed.

Mid-Life Crisis

That happenin’ spot on the Geddes side of Onondaga Lake — Western Ranch Motor Lodge Restaurant — will be rockin’ to the music of Mid-Life Crisis after 9 p.m. Friday, May 19. The classic rock quintet features keyboardist Grace DeJohn on lead vocals, her husband, John DeJohn on drums along with guitarist Dan Tarolli, singer Bonnie Kristoff and bassist Mike Manns, who recently retired as a sergeant with the Liverpool Police Department.

Mid-Life Crisis specializes in the sounds of the Seventies covering tunes by artists such as Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, Seals and Crofts and Carole King.

On Fridays, the Western Ranch Restaurant, 1255 State Fair Blvd., serves up a tasty fish fry for $11; (315) 457-9236.

Sunday session

Liverpool-bred trombonist Melissa Gardiner leads the house band at a weekly jazz and gospel jam session from 3 to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Funk ‘N Waffles, in downtown Syracuse, at 313 S. Clinton St., on the outskirts of Armory Square. The house rhythm section features Sinan Isik on keys, Sean Peters on bass and Keenan LeBlanc on drums. Admission is free; (315) 474-1060; melissamaymusic.com.

By the way, Melissa’s Sammy-winning brass band, Second Line Syracuse, will return to Johnson Park this summer to play a free concert at 7 p.m. July 31, as part of the Liverpool is The Place 32nd annual Summer Concert Series.

To sponsor a summer concert, contact LITP Chairperson Colleen Gunnip at (315) 652-5029 or colleen.gunnip@yahoo.com.

Swing at Uriah’s Sunday

Crimson-coiffed Ithaca vocalist Diana Leigh & Her Savoy Stompers will swing and sway from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Uriah’s Restaurant, 7990 Oswego Road (Route 57), in Liverpool. The Savoy Stompers feature native Syracuse saxophonist Jesse Collins, and drummer Chris Jones, the son of legendary jazz skin-hitter Philly Joe Jones.

Admission to Sunday’s concert, hosted by the Jazz Appreciation Society of Syracuse, costs $15; jasscny.org; (315) 652-0547. To contact Uriah’s, call (315) 622-2250, or visit uriahsplace.com.

BTW, trombonist Bobby Morris, a Liverpool resident, is the longtime president of the trad-jazz society.

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

