Lions Club announces latest students of the month

Michael Vazquez, a sophomore at Cazenovia High School, has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for January 2017. Michael is the son Jenny Vazquez of Cazenovia.

Michael’s nomination by Chris Hurd, of the high school faculty, reads as follows:

“Michael is in my Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) class, and ever since the beginning of the year he has helped other people in the class throughout every project. He always gets his projects done on time, and does excellent work. It amazes me how he has the patience to sit down next to a student who does not understand a difficult concept, and he helps guide them through and still gets his stuff done. He never complains or looks for kudos, he is just a great, well-deserving kid. I do not know of many students who would do what he does without being asked, all on his own.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is pleased to recognize Michael for his initiative and school leadership.

Julie Silverman, a junior at Cazenovia High School, has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for February 2017. Julie is the daughter of David and Lisa Silverman of Cazenovia.

Julie’s nomination, by Kurt Wheeler of the high school faculty, reads as follows:

“Julie is one of the most active student leaders in Project CAFÉ, serving as our newsletter chairperson and photographer/media liaison. She has been instrumental in coordinating major community service activities such as the Earth Day Clean-up, Winter Festival and our upcoming First Responder Appreciation Day and July Fourth Parade. Julie designed the new logo for Project CAFÉ with a larger hand reaching out to a smaller one, representing our commitment to service and intergenerational activities in Cazenovia. She is an exemplary leader and community servant; energetic, creative and selfless.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is pleased to recognize Julie for her school and community service.

Student of the Month nominations can be made by students, school staff members, parents or community members. Nomination forms are available from the principal’s office at Cazenovia High School or from the Cazenovia Lions Club.

