From the Lysander Town Clerk: Go fish!

By Dina Falcone

Lysander Town Clerk

Just a friendly reminder that fishing season is upon us and you can purchase your license at the Town Clerk’s Office located at Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you can’t make it to my office by 4:30 p.m., please call me and I will arrange my schedule to meet your needs. You may also call my office with questions: (315) 638-0224.

The cost for a year-round New York state resident license is $25 for those 16 to 69 years of age. Children 15 and under are not required to have a license. For those who are over 70 years of age or military disabled, the cost is $5. We also offer a one-day ($5) and seven-day ($12) license.

In addition, we have the 2017 Freshwater Fishing Guide issued by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Please pick one up at our office when you come and purchase your license.

I wish everyone a fun, safe summer season!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story