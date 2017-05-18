Colleges announce local students’ academic achievements

Brian Demo, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Elmira College dean’s list for the winter 2017 term.

Emily Mroczek, of Cazenovia, was awarded the Community Service Award by Nazareth College during the recent President’s Civic Engagement Awards ceremony. The Community Service Award recognizes students who have demonstrated a commitment to service, either to the Nazareth College community or the greater community at large.

Luke Gianforte, of Cazenovia, has been accepted to attend the Empire State Food and Agricultural Leadership Institute, or LEAD New York, which is a leadership development program for adult professionals in the food, agriculture and natural resource industries. It consists of seminars, workshops and field travel experiences both in and out of New York State, including an international study trip.

Chloe Kovitz, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list at Harding University for the spring 2017 semester.

Kristina B. Kleine, of Cazenovia, is a candidate for a bachelor of science, social work, degree at SUNY Fredonia.

