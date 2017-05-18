 

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Pichlers announce birth of son Benjamin Olsson

May 18, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Milestones

Benjamin Olsson Pichler

Chris and Kristie (née Roberts) Pichler of Springfield, Va., announced the birth of their second son, Benjamin Olsson, on April 8, 2017. Benjamin was born five-weeks premature, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Big brother Everett Davis helped welcome Benjamin home on April 11 after a brief NICU stay.

Proud grandparents are Jan Roberts of Cazenovia; April Roberts (Dave Gascoine) of Boynton Beach, Fla., formally of Cazenovia; and Jennifer (Jim) Graeff of Palmyra, Pa. Also celebrating Benjamin’s arrival are maternal great-grandparents Harvey and Florice Jones of Lake Placid, Fla., along with aunts and uncles Julie Baron of Sarasota, Fla., formally of Cazenovia; Morgan Dain of Sarasota, Fla.; Jon and Kim Vanderhoef of Cazenovia; and Tony Pichler of Harrisburg, Pa.

