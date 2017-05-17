Shop Talk: O’Reilly Auto Parts, Giovanni headed to town

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Two businesses are moving to Baldwinsville — one to Lysander and one in the village.

The former Burger King on the corner of East Genesee and Mechanic streets will be demolished to make way for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

“We have not received an official application from O’Reilly Auto Parts yet, but have had a discussion regarding preliminary plans that they provided to us for their proposed use of the site. I do not know if this is a purchase or lease proposal at this time,” Baldwinsville Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Humphrey wrote in an email to the Messenger.

Humphrey said O’Reilly Auto Parts is expected to submit its official application at the May 23 meeting of the village planning board.

Also on the horizon is the arrival of Giovanni Food Co. in Lysander. The pasta sauce maker will renovate the former PaperWorks plant at 8800 Sixty Road, consolidating its production, storage and distribution facilities into one location.

Currently, Giovanni produces its sauces at 6050 Court Street Road in DeWitt. Storage and distribution centers are housed in Giovanni’s former production facility on Crossroads Park Drive in Clay.

New York state has awarded Giovanni $1.08 million in grants and tax credits for the creation of 10 new full-time jobs. Giovanni CEO Lou DeMent told the Post-Standard that the company has outgrown its DeWitt plant, and the 175,000-square-foot building in Lysander will provide room to grow.

Giovanni is expected to be completely moved into its new home by the end of June.

