Sheriff’s office investigating robbery at DeWitt Friendly’s Restaurant

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred the night of May 14 at the Friendly’s Restaurant in DeWitt, 3701 James Street.

Deputies say that evening at about 10: 25 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery that just occurred at the Friendly’s, and found from investigation the restaurant had just closed for day when a male suspect wearing dark clothing entered the restaurant armed with an edged weapon and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect immediately fled from the restaurant after taking an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running south on Ridgewood Drive before getting into a light colored crossover type vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to interview witnesses, who described the suspect as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with an unknown white design on the back, along with dark pants and a mask that was partially covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tip line by calling 315-435-3051or by sending a tip using the tip411 app.

