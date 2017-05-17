NOPL news: NOPL offers new group for working parents

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Do you have young children? Do you work throughout the week? If so, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero invites you to join their new Working Parents Meet-up Group.

There are a lot of organizations and groups throughout the community that host wonderful events for children and their families, but the library recognizes that it can be a challenge for working parents to take advantage of these programs since many of them occur during the workweek.

NOPL Cicero wants to provide an opportunity for working parents with young children to connect with each other in person. The new Working Parents Meet-up is held from 10 a.m. to noon two Saturdays a month.

Enjoy a cup of coffee on us, meet other parents of young children, and give the kids a chance to play. The library will host the meet-up in their community room, which means there’s no need to be quiet, and toys, coloring sheets and other activities will be available.

Maybe you haven’t been to the library since you were a kid. This is a great opportunity to rediscover what the library has to offer to families (hint: it’s more than just books!).

The first meet-up will be held on May 20, with additional meet-ups planned for June 3 and June 20. All parents of young children are welcome.

You can find the new Working Parents Meet-up Group on Facebook as well, giving parents the opportunity to stay connected with each other outside of the library’s scheduled meet-up times. You can join the group from the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/noplibrary.

NOPL Cicero is located at 8686 Knowledge Ln., which is just off Meltzer Court in the Cicero Commons. For more information, call the library at (315) 699-2032.

