 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

MPH senior names National Merit Scholarship winner

May 17, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Schools

MPH senior names National Merit Scholarship winner

Nicholas Jerge

Manlius Pebble Hill School senior Nicholas Jerge has been selected as a winner of a National Merit Scholarship. Winners for the prestigious award are named in every state, based on each state’s percentage of graduating high school seniors.

From approximately 1.6 million students who entered the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program, only 16,000 were named semifinalists. In order to be considered for the Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists had to advance to the finalist level by fulfilling several requirements, including submitting a detailed scholarship application and presenting a record of very high academic achievement. There were approximately 15,000 named finalists, and just 7,500 National Merit Scholarships were awarded nationwide.

Comment on this Story

Fayetteville Free Library budget rejected by voters
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: