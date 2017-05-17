MPH senior names National Merit Scholarship winner

Manlius Pebble Hill School senior Nicholas Jerge has been selected as a winner of a National Merit Scholarship. Winners for the prestigious award are named in every state, based on each state’s percentage of graduating high school seniors.

From approximately 1.6 million students who entered the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program, only 16,000 were named semifinalists. In order to be considered for the Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists had to advance to the finalist level by fulfilling several requirements, including submitting a detailed scholarship application and presenting a record of very high academic achievement. There were approximately 15,000 named finalists, and just 7,500 National Merit Scholarships were awarded nationwide.

