LETTER: Village losing a unique business with Nantucket Cat closure

To the editor:

It is with deep sadness — and not a small bit of anger — that I have learned that Nantucket Cat will soon be closing after gracing our village with its unique store for many years. Barb and Bill have been attracting customers into the area for nearly a decade, and their departure represents a profound loss, not only for cat lovers who travel from other states to shop there, but to the ambiance of the village of Baldwinsville as a whole.

And what is to replace it? A “day spa?” How many of those do we already have? Do we really need another? I, for one, will not be patronizing it.

The landlord in question should be ashamed of himself for pulling the rug out from under this business with such short notice. He should be ashamed for depriving our community of this unique venture that has been such an asset to the village of Baldwinsville.

Good-bye Barb and Bill, good-bye Nantucket Cat. You will be missed.

Donna Chambers

Lysander

Comment on this Story