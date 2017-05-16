Parks and rec corner: Van Buren dives into summer programs

By Heidi Anders

Recreation Supervisor

There’s still a month before the Van Buren Pool opens on June 17, but early birds can snag a $10 discount on family passes before May 31. Pool passes are available at the park office.

Please call the park office or check our website for pricing information.

Swim lesson registration will begin June 12. Classes begin June 26. For specific pricing and levels, please go to townofvanburen.com.

Boater safety course

The town of Van Buren will be holding a boater safety course from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Van Buren Town Hall. This is a comprehensive, one-day, boating safety class that provides an opportunity to learn from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, who will provide professional instruction and answers to your boating questions.

The course satisfies the pleasure boat training requirements for all states. The number of students in each class is limited. Advance registration is required. Upon successful completion, certificates will be available at the end of class — no waiting, mailing, or extra fees. Successful participants will be offered an opportunity for advanced boat operation training.

The cost is $35 per person.

Summer playground program

The summer playground program offers a variety of daily activities including games, arts and crafts, music, sports, special events, field trips and more! Participation is run on a come-and-go-as-you-please basis, meaning children may attend as frequently or as seldom as they wish. Participants should pack a bag lunch and a drink each day.

We have two different locations. We have a location at Van Buren Park that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a location at Reynolds Elementary School that runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please call the park office or check our website for pricing information.

Knockerball: Adults

We are looking for adventurous participants 18 and older to this new and exciting game. The game itself is a cross between soccer and zorbing. The Knockerball (plastic orb) surrounding the player allows the player’s legs to run around freely. The objective of Knocker Soccer is to score against your opponent’s net and knock each other down while trying.

Teams will be formed from the participants that arrive each evening. The first session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 to July 13. The second session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 13 to Aug. 10. This program will be held at Van Buren Park.

Knockerball Kids

Looking for adventurous kids 10-14 and older to this new and exciting game. The game itself is a cross between soccer and zorbing. The Knockerball (plastic orb) surrounding the player allows the player’s legs to run around freely. The objective of Knockerball, or “knocker soccer,” is to score against your opponent’s net and knock each other down while trying.

Teams will be formed from the participants that arrive each evening. The first session will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 to July 13. The second session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 13 to Aug. 10. This program will be held at Van Buren Park.

Concert Series

Come and enjoy free concerts on Tuesday evenings on Paper Mill Island starting June 20. A food and ice cream truck will be available each evening. Concerts run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy this wonderful music at the beautiful venue.

The following acts are slated to perform:

June 20: Plan B – B’ville Pep Band

June 27: The Rhythm Method

July 11: Moonshine River Band

July 18: The Horn Dogs

July 25: Thunder Canyon

Aug. 8: Hard Promises

To register for these programs, contact the Van Buren parks and rec department at (315) 638-4727 or vbpark@yahoo.com. The Van Buren parks and recreation department is located at Van Buren Central Park, 7350 Canton St., Baldwinsville. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about current and upcoming programs, visit townofvanburen.com/parks-and-recreation or like “Town of Van Buren” on Facebook.

