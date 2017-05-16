North Syracuse Central School District voters approve proposed budget

North Syracuse Central School District voters have agreed to the district’s proposed 2017-18 school year budget with a 76 percent approval. One thousand eight hundred and eighty-six votes were cast, with the final tally being 1,378 yes votes and 428 no votes on the $158,690,480 proposal. A bus proposition for $1,557,334 also passed (76 percent approval) with 1,369 yes votes and 438 no votes. Additionally, the Salina Free Library proposition for $434,609 passed (79 percent voter approval) with 77 yes votes and 20 no votes.

Voters elected the following three candidates to the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education for three-year terms beginning July 1, 2017:

aErin C. McDonald (1,437 votes)

aMichael Mirizio (1,350 votes)

aPatrick Svoboda (1,418 votes)

Elizabeth A. Kasch was not elected with 800 votes.

“Many thanks to all of our community members who came out to vote,” said Annette Speach, superintendent of schools. “We are pleased with the outcome in that it ensures we will be able to continue to deliver the high quality educational programs that our students need to compete and be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

The 2017-18 tax levy increase of 3.02 percent is within the allowable tax levy limit as calculated under the state’s “tax cap” guidelines. Therefore, a simple majority is required for authorization and residents will receive their tax rebate checks. For details about the 2017-18 budget, visit the district’s budget website at nscsd.org/budget.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story