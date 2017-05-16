Liverpool school budget passes

Voters in Liverpool overwhelmingly passed the school district’s 2017-18 budget proposal May 16.

By a count of 1,020 to 321, Liverpool Central School District residents approved the $153,389,263 proposal, which will increase the tax levy by 2.45 percent. That amounts to an additional $27.56 per $100,000 of assessed value.

The budget contains no major changes, save for cost increases in salary, health insurance, BOCES services and debt service. The district had to add eight positions in the 2016-17 fiscal year to accommodate changes in enrollment, so those had to be included in the upcoming year’s budget.

In addition to the budget, voters approved a bus purchase proposition for $1,090,000 (1,007 to 346).

Voters also returned all three incumbents to their seats on Liverpool’s board of education: James Root earned 864 votes, Stacy Balduf garnered 850 and Kevin Van Ness took 688. Challengers Patrick Foster and Nick Blaney earned 529 and 527 votes, respectively.

