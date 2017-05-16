 

May 16, 2017

Jean Disinger celebrates 95th birthday

Jean Disinger, who recently turned 95, served in the Navy during World War II. She celebrated her birthday Mothers Day, May 14, in the Friendship Hall of Erwin First United Methodist Church.

Jean (Bartholomew) Disinger celebrated her 95th birthday on Mother’s Day, May 14.

Jean Disinger during World War II

She was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1922 and graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. She then served in the Navy during World War II. While stationed at Sampson Naval Station she met her husband, Eldred Disinger. They married on Dec. 30, 1943 at The Little Church Around the Corner, NYC.

The couple moved to Baldwinsville where they raised six children. Jean has 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, many of whom reside in Baldwinsville.

Jean participates in several organizations. She is chapter member of the Betsy Baldwin Chapter of the NSDAR, the Chaplin of the Salt City Blues Unit 80 Female Veterans, a member of The Mayflower Society and is a board member of the McHarrie’s Legacy Museum.

She is a member of the Erwin First United Methodist Church, including the Harmony Circle in Syracuse.

Jean was the Grand Marshal of the 2008 Baldwinsville Memorial Day Parade.

She celebrated her birthday with a gathering of friends and family on Mother’s Day in the Friendship Hall of Erwin First United Methodist Church.

