J-D voters approve budget; Elect three board members

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Voters in the Jamesville-DeWitt School District overwhelmingly supported approving the 2017-18 operational budget totaling $54.6 million, and three candidates were elected to the board of education as a result of the May 16 election.

The budget was approved with 608 yes votes and 107 no. The approved budget was total is $54.6 million, an increase of 1.85 percent over the 2016-2017 budget. This budget has a projected tax levy of $38.6 million, a 1.98 percent increase in the tax levy, which does not exceed the state tax levy limit. The estimated tax rate is $23.49 per $1,000 assessed value, a slight increase over the current rate of $23.03 per $1,000 assessed value.

“Of course we’re always really grateful when the community supports our students by approving the budget, which was overwhelmingly supported this year,” said Superintendent Alice Kendrick.

Three candidates were elected to board of education seats, which have terms of three years: incumbent Susan Petrosillo with 558 vote; Dana Corcoran with 597 votes; and Christine Woodcock Dettor with 611 votes.

The budget proposition to purchase four 66-passenger diesel school buses at a cost of $115,000 each not to exceed $460,000 was also approved with 604 yes and 107 no votes.

