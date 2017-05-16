Cazenovia College celebrates commencement

Steven Wells, a successful business leader, college trustee and Cazenovia resident, was the keynote speaker at the Cazenovia College 2017 commencement. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia College held its 192nd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, on campus at the Schneeweiss Athletic Center. Steven Wells, a successful business leader, college trustee and Cazenovia resident, was the keynote speaker and offered the following advice to the graduates:

“You can’t predict the future so be open to any work that will make you happy — regardless of money. And don’t waste time — you can’t get it back. When it comes to matters of integrity … just create a bright line in your mind. Do not cross it. Do not think of crossing it. Your life will be a lot easier. And consider yourselves fortunate that you are about to go out and forge a path in the land of the free and the home of the brave: The United States of America! The greatest country in the world.”

Over 1,500 people were in attendance to watch as 257 Cazenovia College graduates were awarded their degrees. The college also awarded an honorary degree to college trustee, Paul deLima, and the Distinguished Service Award to Assemblyman William Magee.

