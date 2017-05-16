BCSD budget passes

 

May 16, 2017 Schools

Voters in Baldwinsville overwhelmingly passed the school district’s 2017-18 budget proposal May 16.

By a count of 1,181 to 307, Baldwinsville Central School District residents approved the $104,691,624 proposal, which will increase the tax levy by 2.38 percent. That amounts to an additional $56.38 per $100,000 of assessed value.

The budget comes in the wake of a report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office that criticized the district for building up its fund balances instead of using them to cut taxes. In response, this year’s budget draws $2.5 million from its fund balance and another $1.8 million from reserve funds.

In addition to the budget, voters approved a bus purchase proposition for $1,149,514 (1,168 to 319) and a proposition to establish a capital reserve fund not to exceed $5 million (1,163 to 327).

Jennifer Patruno (1,033 votes) earned a seat on the school board, and incumbents Matthew Yager (974 votes) and Jeffrey Marier (950 votes) will retain their seats.

